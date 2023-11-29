Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Residential
  4. Maritime Alps
  5. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Maritime Alps, France

Penthouse To archive
Clear all
33 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Villefranche-sur-Mer, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
This prestigious flat, available for sale in Villefranche-Sur-Mer, will seduce you with its …
€2,25M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 144 m²
Family apartment to renovate available for sale of 144 m² with terrace of 48m² in Juan Les P…
€852,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 110 m²
This property is offered for sale by Côte d'Azur International Realty. In the heart of the "…
€1,65M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 108 m²
With 2 balconies, this apartment, available for sale in Cannes, will please you with its bea…
€1,79M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 111 m²
This family penthouse with 2 terraces and a 14.65 m² balcony and a 24.50 m² veranda availabl…
€1,64M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 6
Area 272 m²
This unique penthouse, built in 1970, can be found in the wonderful town of Roquebrune Cap M…
€3,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
This beautiful penthouse in Beausoleil, built in 2021, is now for sale. The property's surro…
€1,94M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 131 m²
Take a look at this charming duplex, built in 2021, for sale in the high demand area of Beau…
€1,98M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 148 m²
Triplex for sale in Beausoleil, located on the 8th floor of a new building with elevator, fr…
€2,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cap-d Ail, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cap-d Ail, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 220 m²
This exceptional penthouse in Cap D Ail, MONACO, is now for sale. The property's charm is he…
€3,60M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 265 m²
This exceptional penthouse, located in the lovely town of Beausoleil (near Monaco), in a pre…
€2,99M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 109 m²
This penthouse in Cannes (Vieux Port) is now for sale. Waste no time in viewing this truly s…
€2,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 300 m²
Could your new home be in Cannes (CROIX DES GARDES)? This family-friendly penthouse is for s…
€2,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saint-Jean-Cap-Ferrat, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 164 m²
This stunning apartment, for sale in the centre of St Jean Cap Ferrat, can become your ideal…
€4,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 112 m²
We are proud to present this charming flat in Roquebrune Cap Martin. Built in 1998, the prop…
€950,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 120 m²
Now for sale, this charming apartment is located in Nice (Mont-Boron) in a high-end quiet r…
€1,000,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 115 m²
Nestled in the beautiful town of Nice (Mont-Boron / Col de Villefranche), this comfortable p…
€1,87M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 152 m²
Located in the beautiful town of Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse is now for sale…
€3,62M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 122 m²
Rare opportunity in the centre of Cannes! Just 5 minutes’ walk from the Croisette and the Pa…
€3,12M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 203 m²
Located in Cannes (Centre), this captivating penthouse, built in 2020, is now for sale. It i…
€3,47M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Paul-de-Vence, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 246 m²
Rare - located in the most luxurious residence of Saint-Paul de Vence, within walking distan…
€3,29M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 225 m²
In Le Cannet, this family apartment for sale offers 2 terraces and a beautiful view of the s…
€2,35M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 99 m²
Cannes Croisette, opposite the Palais, apartment completely renovated, with a 15 m² terrace …
€2,99M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Beausoleil, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Beausoleil, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
At the gates of Monaco, overlooking the bay! Reserved for the privileged few, This penthouse…
€895,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cannes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cannes, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 163 m²
This luxurious duplex penthouse is located in the highly sought after residential area of Ca…
€3,90M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Nice, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Nice, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Within the Blue Bird wing of the historic and majestic Palais Maeterlinck, this loft of 213 …
€4,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Saint-Etienne-de-Tinee, France
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 167 m²
This luxury mountain chalet in Auron is located in the Southern Alps at 1600m altitude. In s…
€1,28M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Le Cannet, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Le Cannet, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Le Cannet is located in the heart of the seven hills surrounding Cannes. A quiet area with t…
€990,000
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Antibes, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Antibes, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 109 m²
This beautifully designed new building in exclusive architecture can be found in Antibes, in…
€1,30M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, France
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 159 m²
Buying a penthouse in Roquebrune Cap Martin is not easy; simply because there is virtually n…
€1,90M
Leave a request

Properties features in Maritime Alps, France

cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir