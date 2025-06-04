Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Villeurbanne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Villeurbanne, France

apartments
16
16 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 9
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$415,611
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 4
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$400,678
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$423,489
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 5
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$408,596
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 6
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$91,519
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$347,179
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 1
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$212,860
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 6
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$93,340
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 7
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$396,125
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 75 m²
Floor 4
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$396,125
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$352,870
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Lyon, France
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$97,096
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
1 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 18 m²
Floor 3
Located near the campus, the living space welcomes students in a pleasant and friendly envir…
$96,982
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$376,774
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 74 m²
Floor 8
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$430,922
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lyon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Lyon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 6
Located at the foot of the subway and close to shops, this new home offers accommodation fro…
$406,547
Leave a request

Properties features in Villeurbanne, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go