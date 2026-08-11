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Residential properties for sale in Albertville, France

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apartments
36
36 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$249,857
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$266,589
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$259,617
Leave a request
LDV InvestLDV Invest
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$258,223
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 5
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$259,617
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$255,435
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$216,859
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$174,017
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$255,435
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$197,934
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$219,648
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$323,066
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$254,040
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$218,253
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$216,859
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$256,829
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$323,066
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 2
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$218,253
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 2
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$255,435
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$259,617
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$255,435
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$259,617
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 2
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$251,252
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 3
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$262,406
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$226,573
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 3
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$256,829
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
4 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Floor 4
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$323,066
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
Floor 3
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$219,648
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$258,223
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Saint Nicolas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Saint Nicolas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1
Exceptional offer to invest : discount 2000 euros - 1 room. Address to choose from, near Sca…
$255,435
Leave a request

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