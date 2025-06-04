Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Passy, France

apartments
62
63 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$297,094
5 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
5 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 116 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$670,453
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$332,950
4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 87 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$476,944
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$303,696
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$373,929
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$316,217
4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$484,684
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$294,590
4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 80 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$433,689
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$292,313
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$360,041
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$303,696
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$335,568
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$353,212
4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$570,284
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$297,094
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$298,232
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$339,780
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$282,296
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$336,365
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$346,951
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$268,637
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$276,605
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$346,040
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$281,158
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$298,005
5 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
5 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 128 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$719,400
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$295,956
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$338,642
