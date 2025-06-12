Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Amberieu en Bugey, France

apartments
44
44 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$211,474
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$234,132
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$255,711
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$261,106
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$183,421
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$244,922
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$244,922
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
| Apartments
$250,316
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$167,237
4 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
4 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 78 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$296,711
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$228,737
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$244,922
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$250,316
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$221,185
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$234,132
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$234,132
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$178,026
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
| Apartments
$156,448
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$161,842
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$183,421
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$261,106
5 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
5 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 89 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$335,553
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$239,527
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
| Apartments
$223,343
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$194,211
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$250,316
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
| Apartments
$145,658
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$172,632
3 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
3 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$227,658
2 bedroom apartment in Amberieu en Bugey, France
2 bedroom apartment
Amberieu en Bugey, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$172,632
