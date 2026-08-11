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Residential properties for sale in Bonneville, France

;
Passy
63
Cluses
10
74 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$354,151
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$372,393
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4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 88 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$494,742
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TekceTekce
2 bedroom apartment in Cluses, France
2 bedroom apartment
Cluses, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 50 m²
| Apartments
$267,240
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3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$346,830
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$282,344
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$298,379
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3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$366,002
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3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 74 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$481,380
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$274,211
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$329,983
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$299,773
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$269,563
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$367,513
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$292,569
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$338,116
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2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$297,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$309,998
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 52 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$322,779
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$353,221
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cluses, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cluses, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$283,700
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3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$352,640
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$271,887
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$300,703
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$304,188
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
2 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 2
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$288,154
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
4 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 102 m²
Floor 4
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$582,117
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Passy, France
3 bedroom apartment
Passy, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Take advantage of the city centre and proximity to the Valley, just minutes away from the sk…
$344,507
Leave a request
Villa 4 bedrooms in Passy, France
Villa 4 bedrooms
Passy, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 106 m²
Take advantage of downtown and proximity to the Valley while being just minutes from the ski…
$697,147
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3 bedroom apartment in Cluses, France
3 bedroom apartment
Cluses, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Located between Annemasse and Chamonix, the town of Cluses brings together many attractive b…
$284,320
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Property types in Bonneville

apartments

Properties features in Bonneville, France

with Garage
with Mountain view
Cheap
Luxury
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