Residential properties for sale in Roanne, France

apartments
16
16 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$472,197
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$472,197
1 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$410,012
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$490,137
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$529,317
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 33 m²
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$383,968
1 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$410,012
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$536,704
1 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$391,788
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$429,193
1 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
1 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 31 m²
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$232,598
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$382,682
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 31 m²
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$373,337
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$429,193
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 71 m²
Floor 1
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$523,944
2 bedroom apartment in Montagny, France
2 bedroom apartment
Montagny, France
Bedrooms 2
Floor 2
Just twenty minutes south of Lyon, the castle, built in the 15th century, will write a new p…
$434,076
