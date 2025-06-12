Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Aubenas
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Aubenas, France

apartments
49
49 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$217,186
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$272,507
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$250,652
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$257,481
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$261,579
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$272,507
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$261,579
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$268,409
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$331,152
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$221,284
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$262,604
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$332,518
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$258,847
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$222,650
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$324,322
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 59 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$336,615
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$254,750
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$267,043
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$255,432
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$264,311
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$261,579
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$261,579
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$331,152
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$265,677
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$261,579
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
1 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 2
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$221,284
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$271,141
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
3 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 3
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$342,079
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$258,847
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Aubenas, France
2 bedroom apartment
Aubenas, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Discover a new living space in Obenas. Enjoy the tranquility of the landscapes of Ardes, in …
$269,775
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go