Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Caluire et Cuire
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Caluire et Cuire, France

apartments
45
45 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 41 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$265,601
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$436,344
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 89 m²
Floor 5
| Apartments
$621,317
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$404,093
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$294,058
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$412,630
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$347,179
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$708,017
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 68 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$454,178
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$620,369
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$772,900
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$374,688
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$355,147
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 92 m²
| Apartments
$665,900
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$420,029
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$284,573
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
| Apartments
$332,002
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 66 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$417,374
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$344,333
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 82 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$568,007
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 54 m²
| Apartments
$379,430
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 77 m²
| Apartments
$426,859
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 91 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$648,826
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
4 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 85 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$674,437
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 4
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$438,242
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$408,646
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$407,887
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$350,594
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
3 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 2
We invite you to discover our new living space in the heart of Verne. Take advantage of spac…
$408,646
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Caluire et Cuire, France
2 bedroom apartment
Caluire et Cuire, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 53 m²
| Apartments
$341,487
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go