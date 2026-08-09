Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Vienne
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Vienne, France

;
apartments
49
houses
4
93 properties total found
Castle in Chatellerault, France
Castle
Chatellerault, France
Beautiful 19th century chateau, 5 bedrooms and bathrooms, surrounded by a large park, guest …
$1,28M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Rooms 26
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
An exceptional castle of the late XIX century in the heart of Poitou, distinguished by a tho…
$2,93M
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms in , France
Castle 10 bedrooms
, France
Rooms 30
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 500 m²
A rare offer on the market of prestigious real estate in France is a fully restored castle o…
$2,11M
Leave a request
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
3 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$248,010
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms in Anjou, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Anjou, France
Bedrooms 10
Bathrooms count 10
Magnificent XIX century castle for sale in AnjouIn a picturesque and peaceful area, on the w…
Price on request
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 57 m²
| Apartments
$296,287
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 96 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$314,297
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 69 m²
| Apartments
$335,792
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$296,868
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont Eveque, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont Eveque, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Discover new housing in the heart of Pont-Evêque, in a quiet and residential area: Clos Sybi…
$231,220
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 84 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$277,116
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$308,487
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 93 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$284,087
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
5 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 108 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$440,364
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pont Eveque, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pont Eveque, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 1
Discover new housing in the heart of Pont-Evêque, in a quiet and residential area: Clos Sybi…
$300,459
Leave a request
Castle 10 bedrooms in Poitiers, France
Castle 10 bedrooms
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 10
Area 700 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant XVIII century Castle in good living condition, 27 km from Poitiers (airport, TGV).Th…
$2,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
| Apartments
$323,011
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 40 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$224,249
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 1
| Apartments
$304,421
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
Floor 3
| Apartments
$302,097
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont Eveque, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont Eveque, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 1
Discover new housing in the heart of Pont-Evêque, in a quiet and residential area: Clos Sybi…
$255,597
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 70 m²
| Apartments
$304,421
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
2 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 3
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$187,237
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$297,449
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
2 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 38 m²
Floor 2
| Apartments
$212,630
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
4 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 83 m²
Floor 2
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$258,396
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Roussillon, France
5 bedroom apartment
Roussillon, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 92 m²
Rural environment, historical heritage and active life combine in Roussillon, offering you a…
$292,802
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Pont Eveque, France
4 bedroom apartment
Pont Eveque, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 76 m²
Floor 2
Discover new housing in the heart of Pont-Evêque, in a quiet and residential area: Clos Sybi…
$305,060
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Pont Eveque, France
3 bedroom apartment
Pont Eveque, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Discover new housing in the heart of Pont-Evêque, in a quiet and residential area: Clos Sybi…
$255,539
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Poitiers, France
3 bedroom apartment
Poitiers, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 4
| Apartments
$341,602
Leave a request

Properties features in Vienne, France

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go