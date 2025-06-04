Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. France
  3. Rillieux la Pape
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Rillieux la Pape, France

apartments
25
25 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 61 m²
Floor 2
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$369,945
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 64 m²
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$351,732
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$363,115
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$351,732
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 2
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$289,126
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 2
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$347,179
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$454,178
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$295,956
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 90 m²
Floor 2
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$465,561
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$358,562
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$286,849
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$335,796
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$302,785
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 46 m²
Floor 3
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$294,817
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 3
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$301,647
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
5 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 5
Area 113 m²
Floor 3
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$740,572
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$286,849
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 79 m²
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$420,029
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 63 m²
Floor 3
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$351,732
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 2
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$358,562
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$283,434
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 1
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$281,613
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
2 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 2
Area 44 m²
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$298,232
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
4 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 4
Area 96 m²
Floor 3
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$659,070
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Rillieux la Pape, France
3 bedroom apartment
Rillieux la Pape, France
Bedrooms 3
Area 62 m²
Floor 3
Ideally located on Krepier Square, in a residential and forest environment, on the border of…
$351,732
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go