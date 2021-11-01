  1. Realting.com
KurtSafir

Turkey, Yeni mahalle Barbaros caddesi, euro Residence v sitesi,b blok No 1 Mahmutlar/Alanya/Antalya/Türkiye
KurtSafir
Developer
2007
English, Русский
kurtsafir.com
About the developer

Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are executed with excellent comfort and fascinate with their extraordinary, modern design.

KurtSafir has its own financial resources to ensure the construction of its facilities, without attracting credit or borrowed funds. The infrastructure of the company carries out a full cycle of work – from the initial analysis of the land plot and marketing research to the commissioning of the constructed facility, interior design and building management. The company independently manages and maintains all constructed facilities.

The company employs over 250 highly qualified specialists of various specializations. Also, the company has its own vehicle fleet of construction equipment.

Representative offices of our company and sales offices are located in European countries, the UAE, and also in Russia. The KurtSafir sales team speaks English, Dutch, German, Turkish, Russian, Ukrainian, Arabic, Farsi. The specialists of our company will ensure the competent drafting of the contract and the transparency of the transaction, after registration will help you comply with all the necessary formalities with the local government authorities for your comfortable stay and rest in Turkey.

Today, our company rightfully enjoys the reputation of a stable and reliable business partner. This provides potential for further development and allows you to look confidently into the future.

Every day we try to keep abreast of the latest events and news, we take part in foreign real estate exhibitions and thematic seminars, which allow us to keep abreast of all the current changes in Turkish legislation and trends in the real estate market.
We proudly declare about our company that the basis of our work is quality and excellence, WE ARE OPENING THE BOUNDARIES OF COMFORT!

KurtSafir is a construction company that was founded 35 years ago with Kadir Kurt and Haci Osman Ucdan. Currently, without breaking the tradition of the family business, KurtSafır is managed by Esat Kurt.

KurtSafir is a recognized leader in the field of housing construction: business, elite, premium and comfort class. Our company operates throughout Turkey, but the main direction of construction is currently carried out in the elite areas of Alanya.

The company received the ISO 9001 quality standard, which testifies to the high quality standards of the services provided and the work performed on the construction of real estate.

Our company specializes in the construction of the most complex and iconic objects in Turkey – multifunctional complexes, residential and commercial real estate.

New buildings
Alfirdaus Residence
Alfirdaus Residence
Kargicak, Turkey
from Price on request
215–13 800 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: KurtSafir

We present to your attention the grandiose project of the premium residential complex - class Al Firdaus from the construction company Kurt Safir.

A residential complex with unique infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Kargyjak. Thanks to the successful choice of the land, namely one of the hills of the foot of the Taurus Mountains, absolutely all apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the ancient fortress of Alanya. Kargicak is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea. 

Al Firdaus (“highest degree of paradise”) is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and a private, delicate pastime. 

The main priority of the complex is a halal concept, a special infrastructure and atmosphere for clients professing Islam. In this project, taking into account the rules of privacy and tradition, all conditions for a high-quality, comfortable vacation and the life of Muslim families are met . 

Residence will be an ideal option for a certain circle of clients who, due to religious and ethical considerations, cannot be accommodated in classical residential complexes, but have enough budget to become the owner of premium real estate.

Al Firdaus will become not only a place of rest, but also a kind of cultural center. A multifunctional infrastructure will be located in a separate building: prayer rooms, business event rooms, a restaurant, a cinema, a library, separate recreation areas and SPA.

A complex with bewitching panoramic views is designed in the classical traditions of Islamic architecture. During the construction, environmentally friendly materials and modern technologies of the highest quality will be used.

The residence will be located on a plot of land of 13800 m2, will consist of seven 4-storey blocks and 104 luxury apartments of various layouts.

The apartments will be equipped with air conditioning, a warm floor system and household appliances. The penthouses will have saunas and indoor pools on terraces.

The exclusive infrastructure of the complex will be:

  • Covered pools with purified anolite water (for prevention from COVID-19 and other viruses)
  • Covered water parks
  • Recreation rooms
  • Saunas
  • Hamams
  • Roman steam
  • Massage rooms and VIP massage rooms with a jacuzzi
  • Fitness salons
  • Playgrounds for children, kindergarten
  • Restaurant
  • Cinema
  • Library
  • Meeting rooms and business meetings
  • Prayer rooms
  • Guest Apartments
  • Gardens with landscape design
  • Transfer to the city and to the beach
  • Parking
  • Generator
  • Enhanced Security and Video Surveillance System

Characteristics of apartments:

  • Steel front doors
  • PVC double glazed windows
  • Floors - Cafe
  • Walls - waterproof paint
  • Kitchen with a full set of furniture, granite countertops and a set of household appliances (spirit, stove, hood, dishwasher, washing machine and refrigerator)
  • Bathrooms with a full range of plumbing and furniture
  • Felt Heating
  • Conditioning system
  • Basic and additional lighting
  • Large balconies and terraces
  • Wireless Internet Access
  • Satellite TV

Types of apartments:

  • 1 + 1 (57-64 m2) - 42 apartments
  • 2 + 1 (80-99 m2) - 44 apartments
  • 2 + 1 garden duplex (105 m2) - 2 apartments
  • 3 + 1 penthouse with pool (209 - 215 m2) - 8 apartments
  • 4 + 1 garden duplex (148 m2) - 2 apartments
  • 4 + 1 penthouse with pool (290 - 320 m2) - 5 apartments
  • 5 + 1 penthouse with pool (334 m2) - 1 apartment
Flower Garden
Flower Garden
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 160,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: KurtSafir

Kurt Safir presents you the new KURT SAFİR FLOWER project. The complex will be located in the area of Alanya - Mahmutlar, which is loved by all. Without changing traditions, the design of the complex was elaborated in detail by our best architects and carefully thought out to the smallest detail. During construction, environmentally friendly materials of the highest quality and modern technologies will be used.

The main priority of the project is its immediate proximity to the sea, only 150 m. overnight, the entire developed infrastructure of the city is within walking distance.

The complex provides all the infrastructure for the most comfortable stay and relaxation: swimming pool, sauna, hammam, jacuzzi, fitness, well-groomed garden, video surveillance and security system.

KURT SAFİR FLOWER is planned to be built on a plot of 1.173 sq.m. The project consists of one 9 -t-storey block and 40 apartments of various layouts.

Characteristics of apartments:

  • Steel front doors
  • PVC double glazed windows
  • Floors - Cafe
  • Walls - waterproof paint
  • Kitchen with a full set of furniture and a granite countertops
  • Bathrooms with a full range of plumbing and furniture
  • Basic and additional lighting
  • Satellite TV

Start of construction - 10/30/2021

End of construction - 12/31/2023


 

Balkan Tower
Balkan Tower
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from € 140,000
57–177 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2021
Developer: KurtSafir

Imagine a house that is constantly evolving thanks to investments and is growing in price every day. We are proud to present to you our new residential complex Balkan Tower, located in the most important part of our city, in the Mahmutlar area. The complex is located near the sea, surrounded by new buildings and shops. The quality of the construction of our facilities is proportional to more than 35 years of experience of our company.

The Balkan Tower project, built according to the standards of 5 -and the star hotel, is brought to life with care, putting at the forefront a comfortable and peaceful life for you and your family.

 

Complex infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Waterpark
  • Indoor pool
  • Sauna
  • Steam room
  • Salt room
  • Schoolroom
  • Shower
  • Table Tennis
  • Billiard table
  • Sports Hall
  • Conference Hall
  • Open parking
  • Generator
  • Satellite TV and Internet
  • Watchman
  • Cinema
  • Hamam
  • Game room

Features of Apartments:

  • Steel front door
  • Kitchen furniture
  • Floor
  • Walls - water-emulsion paint
  • PVC balcony doors and windows
  • TV and telephone communications in the living room
  • Electric sockets in all rooms and on balconies
  • Sliding balcony doors
Euro Residence 20
Euro Residence 20
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Developer: KurtSafir
< p > Kurt Safir I Euro Residence 20 < / p >< p > Lux residence with high standards of construction on the first coastline in the Mahmutlar area. < br / >The residential complex Euro Residence 20 is located on a plot of land of 3.989 m2, consists of two 12-story blocks and 146 first-class apartments of type 1 + 1 ( 46 apartments ), 2 + 1 ( 22 apartments ) and 4 duplexes of type 4 + 1. < br / >Given the perfect location, you can enjoy the amazing panorama of the sea, the view of the ancient Alanya fortress directly from your home. The residence infrastructure is thought out to the smallest detail. This is more than an apartment on the coast, it is an investment in a high-quality standard of living. < / p >< p > < br / >Complex infrastructure: < / p >< ul >< li > Outdoor pool < / li >< li > Waterpark < / li >< li > Indoor pool < / li >< li > Hamam < / li >< li > Sauna < / li >< li > Roman steam room < / li >< li > Fitness < / li >< li > Children's games room < / li >< li > Table Tennis < / li >< li > Billiards < / li >< li > Parking < / li >< li > Electric generator < / li >< li > Satellite TV < / li >< li > Security and video surveillance 7/24 < / li >< /ul >< p > Characteristics of apartments: < / p >< ul >< li > Steel front door < / li >< li > Interroom doors < / li >< li > Kitchen furniture with granite countertops < / li >< li > A complete set of plumbing and furniture in bathrooms < / li >< li > Floor cover – ceramic tiles < / li >< li > Wall cover – water emulsion paint < / li >< li > Glazing – aluminum double-glazed windows < / li >< li > Basic and additional lighting < / li >< /ul >
Euro Avsallar Residence
Euro Avsallar Residence
Avsallar, Turkey
from € 79,000
57–4 266 m² 3 apartmens
Completion date: 2023
Developer: KurtSafir

Euro Avsallar

Residential complex with chic infrastructure, located in the picturesque area of Alanya, Avsallar. Thanks to the successful selection of the land, absolutely all apartments offer stunning views of the Mediterranean Sea, the city and the Taurus Mountains. Avsallar is an elite area located just a 20-minute drive from the center of Alanya, between the Taurus mountain range and the Mediterranean Sea. 

The residence will be located on a plot of land of 4266 m2, will consist of one 9th floor block, which will house 90 apartments of various layouts. The famous beach of Ingecum is only 850 m. Within walking distance, the entire developed infrastructure of the city - restaurants, markets, pharmacies, parks.

Euro Residence Avsallar is a great choice for those who value a luxurious lifestyle and at the same time a private, delicate pastime. 

If you dream of living on the shores of the Mediterranean Sea, this is a wonderful choice embodying your dream into reality!

Complyce Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor pool
  • Heated pool
  • Waterpark
  • Lockers
  • Hamam
  • Sauna
  • Roman steam room
  • SPA
  • Salt room
  • Massage rooms
  • Game room
  • Children's playroom
  • Meeting room
  • Shower
  • Fitness
  • Cafe / Restaurant
  • Barbecue Places
  • Conversations
  • Open parking
  • Electric generator
  • Satellite TV and Internet
  • Security

Features of apartments:

  • Steel front door
  • Built-in kitchen headset
  • Ceramic tile floors
  • Water-emulsion walls
  • PVC window with binary glazing
  • TV and telephone cables
  • Basic and additional lighting
  • Sliding balcony doors

Start of construction: 11/2021

End of construction: 12/2022

