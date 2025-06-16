  1. Realting.com
Alnasser House

Turkey, Alanya
;
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
3 years 9 months
Languages
Languages
English
Website
Website
alnasserhouse.com/
About the developer

Alnasser House: It is a team composed of several nationalities and from different countries of the world who have a lot of diverse experiences in many practical fields in the world of real estate, marketing and direct sales

Our vision
Providing a unique free service to our customers and enabling our marketing partners and investors from all over the world to build their lifestyle and achieve their dreams and goals

Our mission
Providing comprehensive real estate services for sale, rent and investment in all Turkish cities and providing a unique job opportunity for many people interested in increasing income in their spare time

Working time
Closed now
Currently in the company: 18:09
(UTC+3:00, Europe/Istanbul)
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Turkey
Magdi Altamimi
Magdi Altamimi
23 properties
