Alnasser House: It is a team composed of several nationalities and from different countries of the world who have a lot of diverse experiences in many practical fields in the world of real estate, marketing and direct sales
Our vision
Providing a unique free service to our customers and enabling our marketing partners and investors from all over the world to build their lifestyle and achieve their dreams and goals
Our mission
Providing comprehensive real estate services for sale, rent and investment in all Turkish cities and providing a unique job opportunity for many people interested in increasing income in their spare time