  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Necdet Yapı

Necdet Yapı

Turkey, Altınkum Mh. Gümüşpala Cd. 28. Sk. No:4 N Center (Merkez Ofis) Didim / Aydın
Share using:
QR
Necdet Yapı
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.necdetyapi.com
About the developer

Necdet Yapı is one of the best and largest construction companies in Didim, on the Aegean coast.
Our aim is to realise outstanding projects and strive to build apartments where you feel happy and secure.
Our main feature is that we focus on environmental and social factors, the quality of construction, as well as professional support at all stages of the transaction.

Our agents in Turkey
Elena Turnaeva
Elena Turnaeva
Other developers
Altin-Turk

ALTIN TURK REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT is well known as a leading firm in Turkey-providing professional sales and marketing services for large real estate investments and construction development projects internationally. With over 15 years of experience working nationally and internationally in real estate investment projects’ sales and marketing, construction project execution, as well as political and legal practices, has given us a in-depth knowledge and vast experience-enabling us to assist and serve our clients professionally and with a high standard integrity. Our team exists out of, Turkish, English, Arabic, French, Persian and Azeri spoken professionals that will gladly help you during the process of your investment. We are located in the centre of Istanbul -Taksim Square.

Esline Company

ESLINE adheres to the policy of proving itself through itsmodern management, giving preference to documented materials and quality of execution in all procurement and investment projects. Luxurious prices, relaxation on one of the best sandy beaches of Incekum! We bring to your attention a new complex under construction in a forest zone within the Avssalar-Alania region. There is a magnificent beach just a ten-minute drive away, as well as great public transport links, a farmer's market and all kinds of shops. Inexpensive real estate in Alanya! Cheap apartments right from the developer! Property with good investment potential! Apartments in a newly built complex! Apartments in Avsalar at an affordable price! An incredible offer that cannot be ignored! The dream of buying your own home in an ecologically clean area, immersed in greenery, is becoming a reality. Take this step, and we will certainly help you and provide all necessary assistance with your purchase and subsequent adaptation. For a selection of the best options to suit your budget, contact our consultants.

Zera Homes

Our company «Zera Homes» - occupies one of the leading positions in the real estate market of the city of Alanya, it's a licensed real estate agency, as well as a construction company on the Mediterranean coast since 2010.

Most of all, our company boasts a very extensive and relevant database of various real estate properties in Turkey.

Our Goal

Long-term and mutually beneficial relations with the customers, satisfying the wishes of our customers' requests, maintaining the reputation of a reliable, solid and dynamically developing Company, the desire to take a leading position in the real estate market.

IKY GROUP ALANYA

Our construction company started its work in 2017. During this time, we have completed (delivered) 6 of our projects. Currently, 13 more projects are under construction. Our goal. To be an important and reliable company in Alanya with its quality services in the construction sector. Every project we carry out increases the value of the city and fully meets the needs of our customers.

Majd International Company

Majd International Company having about 20 years' experience in Iran and other countries has been registered and started to work as a holding in Turkey. Mentioned great productive-service-economic Company using its previous experiences and aiming at helping residents in Turkey, provides various services. 

Realting.com
Go