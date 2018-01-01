Necdet Yapı
Turkey, Altınkum Mh. Gümüşpala Cd. 28. Sk. No:4 N Center (Merkez Ofis) Didim / Aydın
Company Type
Developer
Languages
English, Русский
Website
About the developer
Necdet Yapı is one of the best and largest construction companies in Didim, on the Aegean coast.
Our aim is to realise outstanding projects and strive to build apartments where you feel happy and secure.
Our main feature is that we focus on environmental and social factors, the quality of construction, as well as professional support at all stages of the transaction.
