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Necdet Yapı is one of the best and largest construction companies in Didim, on the Aegean coast.
Our aim is to realise outstanding projects and strive to build apartments where you feel happy and secure.
Our main feature is that we focus on environmental and social factors, the quality of …
Professional expertise of a high profile, accumulated experience, the use of high-quality and modern technologies that meet European quality standards, have provided KurtSafir’s construction projects with recognition in the professional and architectural environment, all projects are execute…
Our construction company started its work in 2017. During this time, we have completed (delivered) 6 of our projects. Currently, 13 more projects are under construction. Our goal. To be an important and reliable company in Alanya with its quality services in the construction sector. Every pr…
The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which started its work with «Ilkem Tekstil», founded by it in 1998, operates in the construction, textile, furniture, and tourism sectors. The «Ilkem Group of Companies», which has been able to deliver high quality of life standards in the projects it has comp…