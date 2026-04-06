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Heaven Building

Turkey, Alanya
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Closed now
Our agents in Turkey
Emin Tokaev
Emin Tokaev
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