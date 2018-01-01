Polychrono, Greece

from € 472,000

118–124 m² 2 apartmens

Completion date: 2025

The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the resort town of Polichrono, the Halkidiki peninsula, have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay - shops, supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns, directly 400 meters from the sea.

At a distance of 95 km from Thessaloniki, to the international airport - 85 km.

The complex « Sea Grace » consists of 30 two-level apartments and villas, with panoramic sea views, with private territory, pool, jacuzzi, individual parking space with the possibility of installing a charging station for electric cars.



Apartments of the complex with an area of 114 - 160 m2, fit the kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

At the start of sales, you have the opportunity to choose the best option, for your requests, worth from 455,000 euros.

Additional amenities

• Green design ( A + )

• Interior design in accordance with your personal needs and preferences at the initial stage.

• Private parking

• 24-hour residential complex security

• Features of the program « Golden Visa »



Limited offer with favorable conditions for buyers, when sales start.

Contact us now for more information!

/>