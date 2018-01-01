  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.

GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.

Greece, Л. ФЕССАЛОНИКИС 52
;
GRACE TOURIST&CONSTRUCTION P.C.
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2018
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά
New buildings
See all 1 new building
SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Cottage SEA GRACE LUXURY SUITES
Polychrono, Greece
from € 472,000
118–124 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2025

The villas in the modern residential complex « SEA GRACE » located in the quiet part of the resort town of Polichrono, the Halkidiki peninsula, have all the necessary infrastructure for a comfortable stay - shops, supermarkets, cafes, bars, restaurants, taverns, directly 400 meters from the sea.
At a distance of 95 km from Thessaloniki, to the international airport - 85 km. 
The complex « Sea Grace » consists of 30 two-level apartments and villas, with panoramic sea views, with private territory, pool, jacuzzi, individual parking space with the possibility of installing a charging station for electric cars.
 

Apartments of the complex with an area of 114 - 160 m2, fit the kitchen, living room, 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
At the start of sales, you have the opportunity to choose the best option, for your requests, worth from 455,000 euros.
Additional amenities
• Green design ( A + ) 
• Interior design in accordance with your personal needs and preferences at the initial stage.
• Private parking
• 24-hour residential complex security
• Features of the program « Golden Visa »


Limited offer with favorable conditions for buyers, when sales start.
Contact us now for more information!
/>  

Our agents in Greece
ELENA XANTHOPOULOU
ELENA XANTHOPOULOU
2 properties
Other developers
VITRUVIUS INVESTMENTS

Vitruvius Investments, is a strong and innovative construction company located in the center of Athens and has a really active presence the last years crossout the Greek capital through unique projects. Combining many years of experience and expertise, our team is staffed with experienced and trained experts (property valuers, civil engineers, architects, financial and international analysts), who monitor, record and study all the new developments around the Greek real estate market.

First Seat

First Seat is an established, fast-growing real estate company in Greece. Our success is founded in trust, professionalism and our long lasting relationships, where we put our client above all else.

Our experienced consultants are passionate about transforming assets into the most profitable investments, incorporating Integrity, Transparency and Expertise.

V² DEVELOPMENT

V² DEVELOPMENT

From its glorious past to a solid present and an even more promising future, V² DEVELOPMENT is the No1 residential development company in Greece.

LUXURY PROPERTY DEVELOPER IN GREECE

A successor to ERGON, the company that since 1962 has defined the real estate sector in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT has sold over 7000 real estate assets in a wide gamut of ap-plications, ranging from residential and retail to hotels and warehouse facilities for a total of 4.5 million square meters. V² DEVELOPMENT delivers unparalleled financial returns and pride in asset ownership while enhancing client, community and employee satisfaction. V² DEVELOPMENT assisted with the launch of the Greek Investor Permanent Residency Program in 2013, which became the most popular investment program in the world in 2018, surpassing the U.S. EB5 in actual, approved applications. Further to its domestic success, V² DEVELOPMENT is a genuinely outward looking company with an ever-strengthening international foothold. Alongside its Athens HQ and 3 branches in Greece, V² DEVELOPMENT can be found in Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou in China, Paris, Dubai, Nairobi, Ho Chi Minh, Doha and Lahore.

Marina Villas

« MARINA VILLAS » is a reliable, dynamically developing construction company in Northern Greece, stable construction rates, meeting deadlines and quality characteristics of facilities.

Strategy « MARINA VILLAS IKE » — acquisition of high-quality construction sites for development projects, the most efficient realization of their potential for creating the best objects on the market that meet the most modern requirements for materials and construction technologies.

Realting.com
Go