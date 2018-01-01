VITRUVIUS INVESTMENTS
Greece, ERMOU STR. NO.6 PO 10563
Company Type
Developer
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Italiano
Website
We are on social networks
About the developer
Vitruvius Investments, is a strong and innovative construction company located in the center of Athens and has a really active presence the last years crossout the Greek capital through unique projects. Combining many years of experience and expertise, our team is staffed with experienced and trained experts (property valuers, civil engineers, architects, financial and international analysts), who monitor, record and study all the new developments around the Greek real estate market.
Services
-Golden Visa
-Properties Development
-Investment
-Property Management
Apartments
Commercial properties
New buildings
Our agents in Greece
Other developers