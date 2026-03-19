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Art House

Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
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Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2012
On the platform
On the platform
4 years 3 months
Languages
Languages
English, Русский, Français, Italiano
Website
Website
arthouse.asia/
Working time
Open now
We are on social networks
About the developer

Art House is a group of companies that is one of the largest and most successful in the Thai real estate market for many years.

We are characterized as a company with an unrivaled reputation for honesty and integrity in transactions, maintaining high professional standards, values, and business ethics.

The expertise of our experts helps potential buyers and investors find the optimal property for purchase or investment and avoid mistakes and wasteful spending. Our knowledge is the result of many years of experience, and it provides invaluable assistance in achieving your goals.

Services

Construction:
Our houses combine elegant architecture, spacious layout and functionality.

Legal assistance
Professionals who specialize in real estate have the necessary qualifications and experience.

New buildings
See all 5 new buildings
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Show all Apartment building Palmetto Park
Apartment building Palmetto Park
Karon, Thailand
from
$103,400
The year of construction 2022
Area 30–33 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: this complex, which combines the characteristics of the classic and modern style, It is designed to provide functional comfort in its best manifestations. A unique combination of light tones, simplici…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.0 – 33.0
103,400 – 125,000
Developer
Art House
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Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Show all Apartment building Palmetto
Apartment building Palmetto
Karon, Thailand
from
$167,419
The year of construction 2019
Number of floors 6
Area 32–68 m²
2 real estate properties 2
Characteristic of the object: The developer offers a 70/30% rental program In the complex: Boutique - the condominium is located a short distance from the sea. On the floors 6 - there are thirty single and double apartments from 32 to 68 square meters with views of the sea or the picturesqu…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
32.0
172,111
Apartment 2 rooms
68.0
239,000
Developer
Art House
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Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Show all Apartment building Proud Rawai
Apartment building Proud Rawai
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$112,000
The year of construction 2020
Area 31–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Object function: The complex was put into operation in May 2020. Known for its two best restaurants on Ravai Beach. Developer offers rental program 70/30% In the complex: A modern and stylish six-story condominium with the highest quality standards, architecture and interior design are loca…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
30.5 – 39.3
112,000 – 162,000
Apartment 2 rooms
69.7
232,000
Developer
Art House
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Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Show all Villa Fifth Element
Villa Fifth Element
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$305,000
The year of construction 2023
3 real estate properties 3
In the complex: The project takes up a land area of 7 629 m ² ( 4.8 paradise ). There are 11 luxury villas in this area. Also in the 7 - trading houses in the shopping center Fifth Element Plaza, 24 - Hours - Security, private inland streets, a large selection of green public areas. There ar…
Developer
Art House
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Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Show all Apartment building Proud Residence
Apartment building Proud Residence
Phuket City Municipality, Thailand
from
$137,000
The year of construction 2022
Area 35–70 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Object feature: The division of the houses offers a panoramic view of the sea of 75% apartments. And also makes the project one of the best options for investing in Phuket. The developer offers a guaranteed income 7% for 5 years or a rental program 60/40% In the complex: A new and absolutel…
Property type
Area, m²
Cost, USD
Apartment 1 room
35.0
137,000
Apartment 2 rooms
60.5 – 70.0
201,000 – 243,000
Developer
Art House
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Our agents in Thailand
Anna Zakurdaieva
Anna Zakurdaieva
13 properties
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Company's year of foundation 2016
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