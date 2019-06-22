  1. Realting.com
  2. Developers
  3. Siam Oriental Condos

Siam Oriental Condos

Thailand, 267/65 Pratamnak Soi 4, Moo 12, Nongprue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand, 20150
;
Siam Oriental Condos
Write to us
Write to us
Company Type
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
Company's year of foundation
2005
Языки общения
Languages
English, Русский
Веб-сайт
Website
www.siamoriental.net/en
We are on social networks
About the developer

Dear Siam Oriental Star customers!

We are proud to announce that we have started the construction of Siam Oriental Star on the 22nd of June, 2019. We are really happy and excited since this is now the 10th project of Siam Oriental Condos and due to that, we are trying to give even more from us to deliver an outstanding project for You.

The construction is well on schedule and we will be updating You with further construction details and news through email and social media.

If You still have not reserved a unit from Siam Oriental Star, then now is a perfect time! For more information about Siam Oriental Star project please check from our website or contact straight to our sales office.

New buildings
See all 1 new building
Siam Oriental Plaza
Apartment building Siam Oriental Plaza
Pattaya, Thailand
from € 61,473
56 m² 2 apartmens
Completion date: 2017

The Siam Oriental Plaza condominium is the 9th project of the Finnish developer, located in the best area of ​​Pattaya, on Pratumnak hill. The condominium consists of 8 floors and includes a total of 190 apartments. The entire infrastructure of the complex is located on its roof, namely: a swimming pool, a fully-equipped fitness room, and a Finnish sauna. All this is accompanied by a beautiful panoramic view of the sea and Pratumnak hill.

Also, the Siam Oriental Plaza condominium includes such amenities as underground parking, 24-hour video surveillance and security, 2 elevators, Wi-Fi on each floor, and a free shuttle-bus running to the beach or to the tuk-tuk.

Our agents in Thailand
Ekaterina Lipuntsova
Ekaterina Lipuntsova
2 properties
Other developers
Art House

ArtHouse Group

A multipurpose organization that has been operating in the real estate market in Thailand for many years, which includes three main directions: construction, real estate and legal assistance.

Utopia Corporation

Utopia Corporation is a pioneer when it comes to developing prestigious real estate projects in Phuket. As such, this forward-thinking company successfully introduced the island’s first themed condos and residences. Now, plans for the launch of a luxury boutique hotel have been announced. Utopia will develop the new property in partnership with none other than Tonino Lamborghini, the famed Italian luxury car manufacturer.

Wing Samui Condo

Wing Property is a leading full-scale real estate developer in Thailand, formerly known as Project Pacific Development which has built its reputation since 1998 with an impressive portfolio of over 20 completed projects ranging from residential and hospitality developments to the government projects throughout Surat Thani

With a good reputation and high quality projects delivered, the chairman of Wing Property Ltd.had been appointed as Deputy Mayor of Koh Samui in 2015. To look beyond mere personal success,Wing Property strives to continuously improve the quality of life of our residents with our commitment to develop for better living and sustain the beautiful nature surrounding

With our guiding principle of “Developing for better living” , our residence encompasses the key ingredients of prime location, meticulously designed, well-made homes, comprehensive services to fully attend to the needs of our customers, rental management to provide a good rental return for our investor-buyers. We endeavour to innovate and develop our projects that is outstanding, high quality and environmental friendly, to deliver satisfaction to all customers and communities

Phuket Holiday Service Co., Ltd.

Phuket Holiday Services Co., Ltd was established in 2014 in Phuket, Thailand and is the branch of Pisona Group dedicated to the Real Estate sector.

As the biggest developer in Phuket, our 18 projects sizes range from 30 sqm studio to 900 sqm luxury villas.

We are the first company to come out with the rental guarantee program committing for 15 years on the island. Our services include investment strategic advice, real estate sales and leasing, facility and projects optimization, appraisals and valuations, estates investment management and consulting. 

Pisona group set routes back in 1980 in Phuket Island. With gross sales of 10 Billion Thai Baht per year average and approximately 3,000 employees in different sectors, Pisona Group is the largest corporates group in the South of Thailand.

Pisona’s business sectors include real estate development, hotel management chain, time share management, entertainment, restaurant and beach club, beach management, yacht cruises and land transportation.

If you are looking for a smart guaranteed financial investment and/or a best real estate investment, Phuket Holiday Services will be your one stop solution and top choice.

Our sales offices

The head office of Phuket Holiday Services is located in Chalong Phuket. At each of our project, we have a comfortable-set sales office to ensure your visit will be a pleasant tour.

One on one Service

When you come to inspect our projects, you will be welcomed by one of our professional sales representatives, he/she will take care of you throughout your visit, answer all of your questions, and guide you through the project based on your requirements.

We speak your language

Our international sales team speaks over 10 different languages. There is always someone here that can help you with your specific needs.

Free Shuttle Service

Once you decide to come to visit us, you can just call or send us message/email for the appointment and we will arrange transfer to our office if requested.

Five-star after sale services

Buying a property is not just like buying food from the market, there will be quite a lot to follow up after the purchase. Our well-set after sales team will provide you 5-star after sales services, ensure you will have free headache from payment alert, fees, return holidays arrangement, property management, etc…

Layan Green Park

The implementation of the ambitious Layan Green Park project requires the collaboration of several experienced teams responsible for the entire construction cycle. Architecture and design The RDM company has designed over 100 properties in Thailand, including villas, hotels, and condominiums. Their responsibilities for the Layan Green Park project include architectural, interior, landscape, and engineering design. Main contractor SPS is a company with 20 years of experience in the Thai market that has built over 18 properties. It is the main contractor, managing the complex development of the Layan Green Park project: from the development of the pit to the rough and finishing works. General contractor for engineering networks MEW ENGINEERING SYSTEM is the general contractor for engineering networks. The company was founded in 2002 and, since then, it has earned an excellent reputation in the Thai market. MEW specializes in design and installation work in condominiums and 4 * -5 * hotels, including global brands. Their main tasks within the Layan Green Park project are power supply, water supply, sewerage, as well as fire and security systems.

Realting.com
Go