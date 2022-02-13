SID Thailand is a reliable real estate developer based in Phuket. We build modern apartments and villas in prime locations across the island, combining thoughtful architecture, comfort, and investment potential.
📍 What sets us apart:
Full development cycle — from design to key handover
Transparent deals and legally verified properties
Smart layouts, contemporary design, and lifestyle-oriented infrastructure
Properties suitable both for living and rental income
Our projects are designed to meet the needs of both investors and end-users choosing Phuket as their home.
🤝 We also welcome collaboration with agencies and independent brokers. We offer clear terms, above-market commissions, training, and full support throughout the sales process.
SID Thailand — building long-term value for life and investment.
🏗 Residential Construction
Full-cycle development — from groundwork to project delivery. We use modern technologies and certified materials.
📐 Architecture & Design
We develop concepts, architectural solutions, and design projects tailored to market demand and location specifics.
🏡 Property Sales
Own developments — apartments and villas in Phuket. We work directly with buyers and through partner agencies.
🔑 Property Management
Rental services, maintenance, and tenant support — full property care after purchase.
🤝 Agent Partnership Program
We welcome collaboration with agencies and independent brokers worldwide. Transparent terms, training, and above-market commissions.