Thailand, Phuket City Municipality
Company Type
Developer
Company's year of foundation
2016
On the platform
5 years 4 months
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Website
sidthailand.com
Working time
Open now
About the developer

SID Thailand is a reliable real estate developer based in Phuket. We build modern apartments and villas in prime locations across the island, combining thoughtful architecture, comfort, and investment potential.

📍 What sets us apart:

  • Full development cycle — from design to key handover

  • Transparent deals and legally verified properties

  • Smart layouts, contemporary design, and lifestyle-oriented infrastructure

  • Properties suitable both for living and rental income

Our projects are designed to meet the needs of both investors and end-users choosing Phuket as their home.

🤝 We also welcome collaboration with agencies and independent brokers. We offer clear terms, above-market commissions, training, and full support throughout the sales process.

SID Thailand — building long-term value for life and investment.

Services

🏗 Residential Construction

Full-cycle development — from groundwork to project delivery. We use modern technologies and certified materials.

 

📐 Architecture & Design

We develop concepts, architectural solutions, and design projects tailored to market demand and location specifics.

 

🏡 Property Sales

Own developments — apartments and villas in Phuket. We work directly with buyers and through partner agencies.

 

🔑 Property Management

Rental services, maintenance, and tenant support — full property care after purchase.

 

🤝 Agent Partnership Program

We welcome collaboration with agencies and independent brokers worldwide. Transparent terms, training, and above-market commissions.

