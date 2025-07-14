  1. Realting.com
  Wohnkomplex The best quality in Dubai

Wohnkomplex The best quality in Dubai

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
von
$406,000
;
17
ID: 28117
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
Letzte Aktualisierung: 26.09.25

Standort

  • Grundstück
    Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
  • Region / Bundesland
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Nakheel Harbour & Tower (~ 900 m)

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2029
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

Located on Sheikh Zayed Road, Sobha Central offers an exclusive address in the heart of the city. Its six iconic towers provide ideal connectivity, from private access to the nearest metro station. Enjoy unobstructed views of the cityscape from masterfully designed one- and two-bedroom apartments, created as part of a fully integrated community.

 

Departing from traditional approaches, Sobha Central offers a unique solution: a large urban park on the roof of its main podium building, offering stunning views that residents can enjoy right from their apartment windows.

 

Specially equipped office spaces and rooftop recreation areas invite socializing, relaxation, and self-fulfillment. Business centers, fitness rooms, shaded green areas, and everyday services blend harmoniously to create a community focused on living life to the fullest. From a spacious prayer hall to a modern gym, from boutique shops to a supermarket, every space promotes health, communication, and convenience, whether it's a morning workout on an exercise bike, a quick game of soccer, or a quiet moment in the meditation room.

 

The Tranquil Tower at Sobha Central occupies a special place. With unparalleled views from every window, it is designed not just for living, but for enjoying life to the fullest. Every moment here becomes special, every space inspires, and every day becomes a celebration.

 

 

Standort auf der Karte

Dubai, Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Neueste Nachrichten in Vereinigte Arabische Emirate
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
14.07.2025
So verkaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE: Eine Schritt-für-Schritt-Anleitung für Privatpersonen
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
20.06.2025
Immobilieninvestitionen in den VAE: 5 vielversprechende neue Entwicklungen im ganzen Land
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
11.01.2025
Kaufen Sie eine Wohnung in den VAE mit Möbeln: Übersicht der Objekte von 130.000 € bis 2,4 Millionen €.
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
23.12.2024
Der Immobilienmarkt in Dubai verzeichnet weiterhin Rekordwachstumsraten. Analytics von REALTING
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
17.12.2024
Hypothek in Dubai für Nichtansässige. So kaufen Sie Immobilien auf Kredit
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
17.10.2024
Erbschaft von Eigentum und Immobilien in den VAE
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
03.10.2024
Retire in Dubai-Programm. So erhalten Sie ein Ruhestandsvisum für Dubai
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen