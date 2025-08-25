Wohnkomplex 1+1 apartment in the Topkapi 29 complex in the center of Istanbul.

Thanks to its convenient location in Istanbul, along with the city's historic district, Zeytinburnu is one of the most attractive areas for real estate investors.

The complex is being built on a 94,000 m² area, with 35,000 m² of green landscaping. It consists of 17 residential and 3 commercial units. The project offers apartments with layouts ranging from 1+1 to 5+1, with apartment sizes ranging from 70 m² to 236 m².

All apartments are delivered fully finished, constructed to the highest quality standards using high-quality materials.

Numerous modes of public transportation are nearby, including the metro, metrobus, tram, underground metro line, and sea transport.

Cafes, restaurants, banks, hospitals, universities, and more are also located nearby.

Down payment: from 50%!

12-month interest-free installments!

Facilities:

Outdoor Olympic swimming pool (450 m2)

Indoor Olympic swimming pool

Gym

Spa

Aerobics and yoga room

Library with reading room

Kids' club

Conference room

Playrooms

Shops and restaurants

Belgrade forest / jungle

Flower garden

Fruit garden

Children's park with sand and water playgrounds, picnic area

Sports, walking, hiking, and cycling paths

Charging stations for electric vehicles

Excellent location:

Fatih Sultan Mehmet Bridge 30 min.

Maslak 30 min.

Levent 25 min.

15 Temmuz Bridge 25 min.

Sultan Ahmed Mosque 15 min.

Eurasian Tunnel 15 min.

Yenikapi Ferry Terminal (Pier) 13 min.

Istanbul New Airport 50 min.

Trans-European Highway (Tem Highway) 15 min.

Yıldız Technical University 10 min.

For more detailed information on this project, please call or email us.