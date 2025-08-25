  1. Realting.com
  2. Türkei
  3. Alanya
  4. Wohnkomplex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Wohnkomplex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.

Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$127,603
BTC
1.5178120
ETH
79.5550185
USDT
126 159.0892238
* Der Preis dient als Referenz
entsprechend dem Wechselkurs 16.04.25
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
ID: 32668
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 1127
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 17.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Türkei
  • Region / Bundesland
    Mittelmeerregion
  • Stadt
    Alanya
  • Dorf
    Mahmutlar

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Klasse
    Klasse
    Business Class
  • Finishing-Optionen
    Finishing-Optionen
    Mit Innenausbau

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Fitnessstudio
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Online-Tour
  • Ferntransaktion

Über den Komplex

A one-bedroom apartment (1+1) of 57 sq m is for sale in the Kurt Safir Flower complex.

This comfortable residential complex features modern architecture, stylish interior design, and thoughtful apartment layouts.

The complex is located 150 meters from the seashore and 25 minutes from Gazipasa International Airport, in the Mahmutlar district of Alanya, one of Turkey's most popular resort towns.

The complex is surrounded by numerous shops, cafes, a large Migros supermarket, a Friday market, a pharmacy, public transportation, and more.

Completion date: 2024.

Infrastructure:

  • Outdoor swimming pool
  • Sauna and hammam
  • Jacuzzi
  • Fitness area
  • Landscaped garden
  • Concierge service
  • Generator
  • CCTV and security system
  • Secured area

For more detailed information about this project, please call or email us.

Standort auf der Karte

Mahmutlar, Türkei
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnviertel Ultra-modern residential complex in the center of Alanya
Alanya, Türkei
von
$309,641
Wohnviertel Fabulous project in Mahmutlar, Alanya for sale
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$190,056
Wohnanlage Residential complex in a resort area, 300 meters to the beach and promenade, Mahmutlar, Turkey
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$436,967
Wohnviertel centrally Located Penthouse in Oba, Alanya close to the Beach
Oba, Türkei
von
$186,853
Wohnanlage Complex of villas with swimming pools, Istanbul, Turkey
Fatih, Türkei
von
$1,32M
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex Apartment 1+1 in the Kurt Safir Flower complex 150 meters from the sea.
Mahmutlar, Türkei
von
$127,603
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage Type A_37
Wohnanlage Type A_37
Wohnanlage Type A_37
Wohnanlage Type A_37
Wohnanlage Type A_37
Sariyer, Türkei
von
$3,33M
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2024
Europäische Seite - Nisantasi Dieses Projekt wurde auf einer Fläche von 60.000 M2 gebaut, darunter 6 Blocks und 160 Luxusapartments. Dieses Projekt ist für 2023 lieferbar. Dies ist ein sehr luxuriöses Projekt, das sich im zentralsten und luxuriösesten Teil Istanbuls befindet. Der Listenpr…
Bauherr
Majd International Company
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Alle anzeigen Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Wohngebäude Stilvolle Wohnungen in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş Alanya
Muratpasa, Türkei
von
$535,639
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2026
Etagenzahl 10
Wohnungen mit Meer und Poolblick in einem Hotel-Konzept-Komplex in Demirtaş, Alanya Demirtaş, wo sich diese Luxuswohnungen befinden, ist eine prominente Gegend in Alanya, die für ihre sozialen Einrichtungen, schönen Strände und Wanderwege bekannt ist. Demirtaş zeichnet sich durch seine hochw…
Immobilienagentur
TEKCE Real Estate
Eine Anfrage stellen
Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Wohnanlage Elite residential complex of villas with first-class infrastructure in Beylikduzu, Istanbul, Türkiye
Beylikduzu, Türkei
von
$1,04M
Das Projekt umfasst 8 Objekte: 4 Doppelhaushälften und 4 separate Villen. In den Gemeinschaftsbereichen gibt es 3 Außenpools, 2 türkische Bäder und 2 Saunen, ein Fitnessraum. Darüber hinaus verfügt das Gebiet über eine 24-Stunden-Sicherheit und einen Außenparkplatz.Ausstattung und Ausstattun…
Immobilienagentur
TRANIO
Eine Anfrage stellen
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Türkei
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
25.08.2025
Türkischer Immobilienmarkt 2025: Umsatzwachstum von 25 % und Preiswachstum nach Regionen
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
26.05.2025
Arbeit in der Türkei für Ausländer: Wie man sie findet und welche Dokumente benötigt werden
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
08.10.2024
10 Jahre Leben in der Türkei: Ein Immobilienmakler erzählt, wie sich das Land und die Einstellung ihm gegenüber im Laufe der Jahre verändert haben
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen