  1. Realting.com
  2. Montenegro
  3. Tivat
  4. Wohnkomplex New residential development with pool in Tivat

Wohnkomplex New residential development with pool in Tivat

Tivat, Montenegro
von
$117,908
;
11
Eine Anfrage hinterlassen
Kontakte zeigen
ID: 32592
Neue Gebäude-ID auf Realting
In CRM: 2484
ID des neuen Gebäudes auf der Firmenwebsite
Letzte Aktualisierung: 07.10.25

Standort

Auf der Karte anzeigen
  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Tivat
  • Stadt
    Tivat

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    6

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis

Über den Komplex

Übertragen
Original anzeigen
English English
Русский Русский

A new project in Tivat, located just 2,5 km from the city center and Porto-Montenegro, surrounded by greenery and beautiful landscapes. The distance to the sea is only 800 m. The complex is situated on a small elevation, allowing residents to enjoy panoramic views of the sea and greenery.


The apartments are designed to maximize natural light and enjoy panoramic views of the surrounding nature.


The complex comprises 3 buildings, A, B, and C, which house 133 apartments, as well as commercial premises on the ground floor. There is a secure underground parking and storage rooms. All apartments feature high-quality finishes and sanitary ware, ensuring comfort and elegance. The upper floors of the buildings host luxurious three-bedroom penthouses with panoramic sea views. Spacious terraces with jacuzzis are perfect for outdoor relaxation. Panoramic windows provide plenty of light in the spacious rooms and offer unforgettable sea views.


Residents have a wide range of amenities on the premises:
- Large outdoor pool on the ground floor
- Rooftop pool in building B
- Children's playground
- Gym
- Shops, supermarket, and pharmacy
- Reception and CCTV system

 

The interior finishes include:
- Multi-split heating and cooling system in all rooms (A+) by Carrier
- French-made wooden flooring
- Aluminum double-glazed windows
- Italian ceramic tiles in the kitchens and bathrooms
- Laufen and Hansgrohe sanitary ware

Comprehensive furniture packages are available upon request.

All city infrastructure is nearby.

The developer provides 24/7 concierge services and property management services.

Einrichtungen in der Anlage
Wohnungen
Fläche, m²
Preis pro m², USD
Wohnungspreis, USD
Wohnungen 1 zimmer
Fläche, m² 44.0
Preis pro m², USD 4,090
Wohnungspreis, USD 179,965
Wohnungen 2 zimmer
Fläche, m² 57.0 – 109.0
Preis pro m², USD 4,464 – 5,693
Wohnungspreis, USD 254,433 – 620,568
Wohnungen 3 zimmer
Fläche, m² 181.0
Preis pro m², USD 6,514
Wohnungspreis, USD 1,18M

Standort auf der Karte

Tivat, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

Hypotheken-Rechner

Zinssatz, %
Laufzeit des Darlehens, jahre
Kosten der Immobilie
Erste Zahlung, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Bitte beachten Sie! Sie haben den Parameter Wohnkosten geändert in {{ differentPrice }}%. Dies wirkt sich auf die Relevanz der Berechnung der monatlichen Zahlungen für die aktuelle Immobilie aus. Zurücklegen
Zinssatz
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Zinssatz
Darlehensbetrag
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Darlehensbetrag
Termin
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("jahr", "jahre") }}
Termin
Monatliche Zahlung
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monatliche Zahlung
Ähnliche Komplexe
Wohnanlage New modern premium residential complex on the Lustica peninsula
Krasici, Montenegro
von
$577,514
Wohnanlage in Muo by the sea with a mooring
Muo, Montenegro
von
$236,828
Wohnanlage A STAR BAY
Prcanj, Montenegro
von
$151,304
Wohnanlage Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$239,839
Wohnanlage
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$138,453
Sie sehen gerade
Wohnkomplex New residential development with pool in Tivat
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$117,908
Stellen Sie alle Fragen, die Sie haben
Ihre Anfrage hinterlassen
Danke! Ihre Anfrage ist eingegangen
Ich habe Interesse an der Immobilie aus Ihrer Anzeige. Ich möchte mehr Informationen über das Objekt. Welche Kaufbedingungen gelten für Ausländer? Ich würde gerne eine Wohnung/ein Haus besichtigen. Ich möchte über den Gesamtpreis (inkl. Steuern, Vermittlungsgebühr, etc.) informiert werden. Ist ein Kauf auf Kredit/Hypothek möglich?
Zurück zu Eine Anfrage hinterlassen Kontakte zeigen
Andere Komplexe
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage
Wohnanlage
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$138,453
Finishing-Optionen Mit Innenausbau
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2025
Etagenzahl 6
Fläche 51–69 m²
4 Immobilienobjekte 4
Ausstattung:Für eine vollständige Preisliste kontaktieren Sie unsere Manager.Premium-Klasse Wohnanlage besteht aus 18 Häusern mit Tiefgarage. 94 Stellplätze auf einem unterirdischen Parkplatz, 1 Etage von Geschäftsräumen. Geschlossenes Gebiet, Sicherheit, Videoüberwachung, Aufzüge. Es gibt e…
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 2 zimmer
51.0 – 69.0
197,446 – 267,344
Immobilienagentur
GATE Realty
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
GATE Realty
Sprachen
English, Русский, Српски
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Wohnanlage Newbuilt premium gated residential complex with a swimming pool
Denovici, Montenegro
von
$524,055
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2020
Etagenzahl 5
Newbuilt Premium-Gated Wohnanlage mit einem Pool.Ein brandneuer Premium-Wohnungskomplex in der malerischen Stadt Djenovici auf der Riviera von Herceg Novi. Panoramafenster bieten einen atemberaubenden Blick auf das Meer, die Berge und das exklusive Portonovi-Projekt.Auf dem gepflegten Gebiet…
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Alle anzeigen Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Wohnanlage Apartments in Tivat Hotel and Residences under Radisson Blu management
Tivat, Montenegro
von
$393,066
Jahr der Inbetriebnahme 2027
Etagenzahl 5
Fläche 47–81 m²
2 Immobilienobjekte 2
Apartments in a Premium Residential Complex in a New District of Tivat under Radisson Blu Management!   The complex is designed according to international 5-star hotel standards. It consists of two separate buildings and includes 33 branded residences. Each building is equipped with a …
Immobilientyp
Fläche, m²
Kosten, USD
Wohnung 1 zimmer
47.0
392,802
Wohnung 2 zimmer
81.0
681,595
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Eine Anfrage stellen
Kontakte zeigen
Schließen
Bitte lassen Sie mich wissen, dass Sie diese Anzeige auf Realting.com
Immobilienagentur
VALUE.ONE
Sprachen
English, Русский, Français, Crnogorski
Telegram Schreiben Sie im Telegram
Realting.com
Gehen
Neueste Nachrichten in Montenegro
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
02.05.2025
Eine Auswahl traditioneller Steinhäuser in Montenegro, die modernen Villen in nichts nachstehen
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
15.04.2025
Aufenthaltserlaubnis in Montenegro: Alle Möglichkeiten, sie zu erhalten und die Nuancen, die Sie kennen sollten
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
17.02.2025
Grundsteuern in Montenegro
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
02.12.2024
So kaufen Sie Immobilien in Montenegro: Analyse der Preise nach Region und Kaufverfahren
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
04.09.2023
“Montenegro ist das beste Land der Welt, um im Ruhestand zu leben laut Forbes.” Wie kann ein Kunde ein Haus in Montenegro mit der Hilfe eines Experten kaufen?
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
14.05.2021
Rating der besten Städte in Montenegro für den Immobilienkauf
Alle Veröffentlichungen anzeigen