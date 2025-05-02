Wohnkomplex Residential сomplex in the сenter of Tivat

  1. Realting.com
Tivat, Montenegro
Standort

  • Grundstück
    Montenegro
  • Nachbarschaft
    Gemeinde Tivat
  • Stadt
    Tivat

Objekteigenschaften

Objektdaten

  • Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    Jahr der Inbetriebnahme
    2027
  • Etagenzahl
    Etagenzahl
    3

Innere Details

Sicherheitsmerkmale:

  • Sicherheit

Exterior details

Parkmöglichkeiten:

  • Parken

Äußere Merkmale:

  • Schwimmbad
  • Eingezäunter Bereich
  • Aufzug

Zusätzlich

  • Verwaltungsgesellschaft
  • Erteilung einer Aufenthaltserlaubnis

Über den Komplex

This is a modern residential complex in the very heart of Tivat, located just across the road from a green park with shady alleys and beaches. The project combines the comfort of urban living with the proximity of nature, creating a unique space for life, relaxation, and harmony.

 

Architecture and Layout

The complex consists of 10 modern buildings, each including 5 apartments:
Ground floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Second floor — 1- and 2-bedroom apartments
Third floor — a spacious penthouse with access to a private rooftop terrace.

The architecture is designed in a modern style and harmoniously integrates into the Mediterranean landscape. Natural materials are used in the finishing, while olive trees and ornamental plants are planted throughout the territory, creating an atmosphere of coziness and privacy.

 

Landscaping and Amenities

The territory of the complex is designed with an emphasis on comfort, privacy, and active recreation:
• children’s playground (swings, slide, sandbox, play complex)
• sports zone and workout complex
• swimming pool with sun loungers
• BBQ and hearth area with a shared dining table
•  “neighborhood living room” in the open air (gazebo, swings, outdoor furniture)
• terraces for relaxation
• extensive landscaping: green buffer zones, decorative shrubs, flowering plants, and trees reducing noise and ensuring privacy.

 

Parking
• Underground parking — 5 parking spaces under each building
• Guest parking at the entrance
• Full accessibility for people with disabilities.

 

Security
• Gated and secure territory with retaining walls
• Video surveillance at the entrance, on the territory, and at the entrances to buildings
• Modern perimeter lighting for safety.

 

Location and Infrastructure

The complex is situated in a strategically convenient part of Tivat:
• Across the road from a park and beaches
• Convenient access from main transport routes
• Educational institutions (including international schools and kindergartens)
• Medical facilities
• Shopping and entertainment centers
• Near the bus station
• Just a few minutes’ drive from Tivat Airport.

 

Installment payment plan available!
This complex is your home in Tivat, where urban comfort meets the natural harmony of the Mediterranean.

Standort auf der Karte

Tivat, Montenegro
Ausbildung
Gesundheitspflege
Lebensmittelgeschäfte
Essen & Trinken
Finanzen
Freizeit

