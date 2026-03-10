Show property on map Show properties list
Bungalows for sale in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus

1 property total found
Bungalow 4 bedrooms in Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bungalow 4 bedrooms
Ypsonas Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 125 m²
This 4-bedroom house in Ypsonas, a detached residence, located in a very good location close…
$388,654
