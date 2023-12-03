Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Yialia
  5. Villas

Villas for sale in Yialia, Cyprus

Villa To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings in Yialia, Cyprus
Villa 5 rooms with sea view, with swimming pool, with furnishings
Yialia, Cyprus
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 178 m²
Number of floors 1
For sale 2-storey villa of 178 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of one bedroom…
€970,000
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Grekodom Development
Languages: English, Русский, Ελληνικά

Properties features in Yialia, Cyprus

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir