Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Yeroskipou
  5. Cottages

Seaview Cottages for Sale in Yeroskipou, Cyprus

Cottage To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline in Yeroskipou, Cyprus
3 room cottage with sea view, with furnishings, with first coastline
Yeroskipou, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 163 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale 2-storey house of 163 sq.meters in Paphos. The ground floor consists of living room…
€360,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir