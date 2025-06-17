Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Vavla
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vavla, Cyprus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Vavla, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Vavla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
The house consists of an open plan living, kitchen and dining area, bedroom and loo/shower r…
$478,082
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
4 bedroom house in Vavla, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Vavla, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 170 m²
For sale is a two-story residence boasting a stunning panoramic vista. It offers a total of …
$325,857
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vavla, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go