Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tserkezoi Municipality
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Golf-course

Apartments near golf course for sale in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

2 BHK
12
3 BHK
11
4 BHK
12
Apartment Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$348,363
Leave a request
Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$394,811
Leave a request
Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$380,877
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$380,877
Leave a request
Apartment in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
Apartment
Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive plot situated in the picturesque area of Tserkezoi. This large plo…
$348,363
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tserkezoi Municipality, Cyprus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go