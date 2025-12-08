Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tremithousa
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Monthly rent of flats and apartments with garden in Tremithousa, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Available for rent is a comfortable, used apartment in the peaceful area of Marathounta. Thi…
$812
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go