Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tremithousa
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Long term rental apartments in Tremithousa, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Available for rent is a comfortable, used apartment in the peaceful area of Marathounta. Thi…
$813
per month
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Tremithousa, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Tremithousa, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 250 m²
Fully furnished 5 bedroom villa in Tremithousa Brand new furniture Private swimming po…
$3,484
per month
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go