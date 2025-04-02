Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Tremithousa
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Tremithousa, Cyprus

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Plot for Sale in the Heart of Limassol This exceptional residential plot is located in th…
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Cyprus
Plot of land
Cyprus
$115,208
Leave a request
Plot of land in Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
Plot of land
Ayios Mamas, Cyprus
Land for Sale – Exceptional Investment Opportunity A rare and outstanding investment awaits …
$736,631
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Plot of land in Limassol, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol, Cyprus
Plot in Zakaki, Limassol. Total area of 571 sq.m.  Falls into residential zone with building…
$487,476
Leave a request
Plot of land in Cyprus
Plot of land
Cyprus
$324,530
Leave a request
Plot of land in Cyprus
Plot of land
Cyprus
$346,165
Leave a request
Plot of land in Cyprus
Plot of land
Cyprus
$1,38M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Kalavasos, Cyprus
Plot of land
Kalavasos, Cyprus
Residential Land Parcel for Sale in Kalavasos, Larnaca An expansive 24,274 sqm land parcel i…
$1,41M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Limassol District, Cyprus
Plot of land
Limassol District, Cyprus
Four adjusted plots in Agia Paraksevi Germasogeia, Limassol. Total area of 3,082 sq.m.  Fall…
$4,16M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Pervolia, Cyprus
Plot of land
Pervolia, Cyprus
Seafront land 1 + 2B for sale or joint venture in Pervolia, Larnaca. This 11,129 sq.m. seafr…
$6,50M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Orounta, Cyprus
Plot of land
Orounta, Cyprus
For sale 530 sq.m residential plot in Sotira - Famagusta province with 90% building factor a…
$85,084
Leave a request
Plot of land in koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot of land
koinoteta agiou tychona, Cyprus
Plot for sale in the prestigious Agios Tychonas area, located above the highway. The plot sp…
$450,928
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes