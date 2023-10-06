Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Residential
  4. Studios

Seaview Studios for Sale in Cyprus

Cyprus
14
Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Famagusta, Cyprus
Studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Famagusta, Cyprus
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/2
€129,306
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Cyprus, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Cyprus, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 12/13
Feel the luxury of living by the sea with our new complex in the picturesque and environment…
€120,998
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Larnaca, Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Larnaca, Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 9
We offer you unsurpassed luxury for family living. A comfortable, cozy and stylish living sp…
€82,952
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
1 room studio apartment with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Gonyeli, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
Number of floors 2
€91,226

Properties features in Cyprus

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir