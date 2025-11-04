Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Stroumpi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Stroumpi, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 209 m²
FOR SALE: This property is an exclusive listing by Fox Realty Paphos. FREE OF VAT This s…
$423,841
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Stroumpi, Cyprus

with Mountain view
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go