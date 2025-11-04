Show property on map Show properties list
Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Stroumpi, Cyprus

Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$116,121
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
For sale is an impressive residential field, located in the charming area of Stroumbi. With…
$255,466
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$98,703
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
An agricultural land in Stroumpi village, Paphos district The property adjoins a public r…
$69,673
Apartment in Stroumpi, Cyprus
Apartment
Stroumpi, Cyprus
Agricultural land in Stroumpi 7024 Sm with 10% Cover Factor and 10% Build factor , Stroumpi …
$58,060
