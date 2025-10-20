Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Spitali
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Spitali, Cyprus

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Spitali, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Spitali, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
A modern apartment located in a newly built residential complex in the peaceful area of Spit…
$296,036
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Spitali, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go