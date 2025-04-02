Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Silikou
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Silikou, Cyprus

1 property total found
Plot of land in Silikou, Cyprus
Plot of land
Silikou, Cyprus
Land 8362m2 is for sale in Ag.Georgios silikou in Limassol
$325,725
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes