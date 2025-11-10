Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Silikou
  4. Residential
  5. Bungalow

Bungalows for sale in Silikou, Cyprus

Bungalow Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 3 bedrooms in Silikou, Cyprus
Bungalow 3 bedrooms
Silikou, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
For sale: a newly built independent 3-bedroom house offering 100 m² of living space on a 440…
$278,518
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
MySpace Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Silikou, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go