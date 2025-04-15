Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Sia
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Sia, Cyprus

2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Sha, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Sha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Breathtaking Mountain Views Resort Style Living in a unique location of Sia only minutes dri…
$1,42M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Sha, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Sha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Area 500 m²
Stretching in a beautiful natural landscape is the village of Sia of the Nicosia District. A…
$1,31M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Sia, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes