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Long term rental apartments in Pyrga Larnacas, Cyprus

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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Pyrga, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Pyrga, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3
This freshly renovated 2-bedroom apartment is located in the port area of Larnaca and offers…
$1,387
per month
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