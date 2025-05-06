Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Polemidia Municipality
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Commercial property

Monthly rent of commercial property in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

10 properties total found
Office 231 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 231 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 231 m²
Floor 4/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$10,514
per month
Commercial property 2 665 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 665 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 665 m²
MODERN STATE-OF-THE-ART OFFICE BUILDING FOR RENT About - Modern high-tech office building i…
$84,918
per month
Office 113 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 113 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$5,186
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 3
Available for Lease: Premium 236 m² Space 3rd floor, ready for occupancy from 01 February 2…
$9,352
per month
Office 788 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 788 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 788 m²
Floor 5
Business Center is located on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in the area of Polemidia, one of the m…
$37,364
per month
Office 167 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 167 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$9,672
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Floor: 1st Floor Office space: approx.. 250 sq.m Lift Open plan offices Two men’s WC Two wom…
$7,020
per month
Office 221 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 221 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$9,629
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Available for Lease: Premium 260 m² Space Ground floor atrium and 1st floor combined, ready…
$10,303
per month
Investment 2 427 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 2 427 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 427 m²
This is a distinguished business center situated in the heart of Limassol's primary commerci…
$91,545
per month
