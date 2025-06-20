Show property on map Show properties list
Long-term rent of real estate in Polemidia Municipality, Cyprus

apartments
7
сommercial property
10
20 properties total found
Land in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Land
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
For Rent – Commercial Plot 655 m² Spacious 655 m² commercial plot available for rent. Suita…
$1,493
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 3
3 Bedroom apartment with view of Limassol Port Included: -Garden -Elevator -Balcony
$2,079
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Spacious, brend new, cozy 3-bedroom apartment in the Kato Polemidia area ⁃ 3 bedrooms ⁃ 3 b…
$2,426
per month
3 bedroom villa in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom villa
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
This stunning property offers a beautiful garden that is perfect for relaxation and enjoying…
$4,553
per month
Office 788 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 788 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 788 m²
Floor 5
Business Center is located on Spyrou Kyprianou Avenue in the area of Polemidia, one of the m…
$37,564
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 3
Three-Bedroom penthouse with private rooftop offering breathtaking panoramic views. Located …
$2,618
per month
2 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Apartment for Rent in Limassol, Kato Polemidia ✨ Spacious 2-bedroom apartment with modern a…
$2,277
per month
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
New 3 bedroom upper floor house for rent with loft. Availible to rent
$2,277
per month
Office 113 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 113 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 113 m²
Floor 2/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$5,213
per month
Commercial property 2 665 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Commercial property 2 665 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 665 m²
MODERN STATE-OF-THE-ART OFFICE BUILDING FOR RENT About - Modern high-tech office building i…
$85,372
per month
Office 167 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 167 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 167 m²
Floor 3/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$9,723
per month
Office 221 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 221 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 221 m²
Floor 1/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$9,680
per month
2 bedroom penthouse in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
2 bedroom penthouse
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3
Brand new 2-bedroom penthouse for rent For rent: 2-bedroom penthouse in Kato Polemidia This…
$2,504
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Floor: 1st Floor Office space: approx.. 250 sq.m Lift Open plan offices Two men’s WC Two wom…
$7,057
per month
3 bedroom apartment in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Kato Polemidia district, close to schools Spacious, brend new, cozy 3-bedroom apartment in …
$2,049
per month
Investment 2 427 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Investment 2 427 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 2 427 m²
This is a distinguished business center situated in the heart of Limassol's primary commerci…
$91,545
per month
4 bedroom house in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
4 bedroom house
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
4 bedrooms semi detached house in Kato polemidia in Limassol for rent, 8 years old. Fully f…
$2,846
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 3
Available for Lease: Premium 236 m² Space 3rd floor, ready for occupancy from 01 February 2…
$9,402
per month
Office in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Floor 1
Available for Lease: Premium 260 m² Space Ground floor atrium and 1st floor combined, ready…
$10,358
per month
Office 231 m² in Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Office 231 m²
Kato Polemidion Municipality, Cyprus
Area 231 m²
Floor 4/5
Elevate your business with premier commercial space available for rent, situated in the vib…
$10,570
per month
