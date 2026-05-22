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Bungalows for long term rent in Polemi, Cyprus

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1 property total found
1 bedroom Bungalow in Polemi, Cyprus
1 bedroom Bungalow
Polemi, Cyprus
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 40 m²
A lovely 1-bedroom house available for rent in the beautiful and peaceful village of Polemi,…
$466
per month
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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