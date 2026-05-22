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Shops for sale in Polemi, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Shop 78 m² in Polemi, Cyprus
Shop 78 m²
Polemi, Cyprus
Area 78 m²
Premium Commercial Showroom – Polemi Main Road A rare commercial opportunity located on the…
$181,601
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Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
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