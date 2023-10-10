Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Commercial
  4. Peyia
  5. Shops

Shops for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

сommercial property
3
Shop To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
Shop with patio in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop with patio
Peyia, Cyprus
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop comprise…
€150,000
Shop with patio in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop with patio
Peyia, Cyprus
This  shop Located on the ground floor of a building, in Coral Bay, Paphos.The shop comprise…
€140,000
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir