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Shops for sale in Peyia, Cyprus

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сommercial properties
6
2 properties total found
Shop 52 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 52 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Area 52 m²
This unique location is situated in the heart of one of the busiest tourist destinations on …
$431,096
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Shop 609 m² in Peyia, Cyprus
Shop 609 m²
Peyia, Cyprus
Bathrooms count 6
Area 609 m²
Located in the heart of Coral Bay – one of the most famous and sought-after resort destinati…
$1,86M
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