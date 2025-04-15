Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pera
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Pera, Cyprus

2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Pera, Cyprus
3 bedroom house
Pera, Cyprus
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Beautiful detached house located up to the hill of Pera Oreinis area with amazing views. Th…
$490,420
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Pera, Cyprus
5 bedroom house
Pera, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 448 m²
For Sale Traditional Houses in Pera Oreinis Nicosia - Two for One.  The property is located …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pera, Cyprus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes