Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Pentalia
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Pentalia, Cyprus

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Apartment in Pentalia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pentalia, Cyprus
Great value for money - Retread your self to a bargain property. Escape from routine and …
$18,437
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Apartment in Pentalia, Cyprus
Apartment
Pentalia, Cyprus
A large residential parcel of land in Pentalia village, Paphos. The property falls into …
$172,848
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Fox Smart Estate Agency
Languages
English, Русский, Ελληνικά, Français, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Pentalia, Cyprus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go