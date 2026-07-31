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Bungalows for sale in Paramytha, Cyprus

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1 property total found
Bungalow 5 bedrooms in Paramytha, Cyprus
Bungalow 5 bedrooms
Paramytha, Cyprus
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 520 m²
Private Family Retreat Surrounded by Nature This is the ideal retreat for a family seeking …
$4,59M
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