Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Cyprus
  3. Paralimni
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Apartments Terraced for sale in Paralimni, Cyprus

1 BHK
9
2 BHK
85
3 BHK
30
4 BHK
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
18 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 128 m²
Number of floors 2
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and a tennis court near the sea, Kapparis, Cypru…
$437,231
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of luxury villas at 900 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer modern and…
$504,660
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 147 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools close to the marina and beaches, Pernera, Cyprus We o…
$798,792
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 130 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of villas with swimming pools at 850 meters from the beach, Pernera, Cyprus We offe…
$565,132
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 2
Complex of two-storey villa with swimming pools at 800 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cypr…
$393,691
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 132 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools and panoramic view, Protaras, Cyprus We offer bea…
$623,713
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 80 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with a swimming pool close to the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence feat…
$242,321
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 4
Residential complex with garden and views of the town, sea and swimming pool, Paralimni, Cyp…
$155,928
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 75 m²
Number of floors 3
Gated residence with a swimming pool, a spa and green areas at 500 meters from the beach, Ka…
$231,785
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 146 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 450 meters from the sea, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with pr…
$706,415
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 86 m²
Number of floors 2
New residence with a swimming pool and a garden close to the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We off…
$283,410
Leave a request
5 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
5 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Area 293 m²
Number of floors 2
Modern villas in a gated residence, 300 meters from the beach, Protaras, Cyprus We offer hi…
$3,11M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 51 m²
Number of floors 4
New residence with swimming pools in a prestigious area, Paralimni, Cyprus The residence fe…
$178,053
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 7
Sea view apartments in a gated residence with a swimming pool, 400 meters from the beach, in…
$624,170
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 144 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas with swimming pools, gardens and picturesque views at 800 meters from …
$506,767
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
1 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 52 m²
Number of floors 3
New low-rise residence in Paralimni, Cyprus We offer spacious and modern apartments with la…
$146,446
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Paralimni, Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Paralimni, Cyprus
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
New complex of villas at 800 meters from the beach, Paralimni, Cyprus We offer villas with …
$447,767
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Kapparis, Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Kapparis, Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 3
Residence with a swimming pool and a view of the sea at 600 meters from the beach, Kapparis,…
$173,839
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go